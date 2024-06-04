Mission Man With Ties To Gulf Cartel Sent To Prison

The son of an operative with the Gulf drug cartel has been sentenced to 2-1/2 years in federal prison for trying to thwart law enforcement efforts to track down his criminal father.

20-year-old Hector Reyes Jr. of Mission had pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of obstructing justice.

Reyes was found to have uploaded to SnapChat a video containing a threatening message from a high-ranking member of the Gulf Cartel. The message warned certain people to stand down while they, quote – still had time. Prosecutors say the message was an attempt to impede the arrest of his father, Hector Reyes Sr., who was a key player in a Starr County-based drug trafficking operation tied to the Gulf cartel.