Mission Moves Forward On Impact Studies For New International Bridge

Another major step forward has been taken toward construction of the next international bridge in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Mission City Council has approved a 3-point-3 million dollar contract for five studies to determine the impacts of building the Mission-Madero International Bridge. As proposed, the multi-modal bridge would facilitate freight and passenger rail, as well as passenger vehicles.

The McAllen Monitor reports the studies by Houston-based S-and-B Infrastructure will determine the feasibility of the rail component, as well as vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and the environmental impacts of the construction.

The bridge is to be built less than 5 miles west of the Anzalduas International Bridge. Under the city’s timeline, construction would begin in 2027.