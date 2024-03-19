Mission Officer Wounded By Shotgun Blast In Exchange Of Gunfire With Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Mission police officer who was shot last weekend was hit by a shotgun blast from a person he had encountered in an area of south Mission.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said a man holding a shotgun was walking in the area of Juan Diego Academy mid-morning Saturday when the officer who was on patrol stopped to question him. The man suddenly opened fire, shooting the officer in the torso. The officer also opened fire hitting the suspect twice. Torres did not release any other details.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition and has not yet been charged. The officer, Sergeant Adrian Alejandro, a 16-year veteran, continues to be in stable condition.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Mission police officials are conducting an internal investigation.