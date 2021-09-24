Mission Police Conduct Internal Probe Into Chase And Crash That Critically Injured San Juan Man

Mission’s police chief says a full internal review is underway into a police chase and crash that has left a San Juan man with severe brain trauma. 19-year-old Enrique Rodriguez was delivering for Door Dash Tuesday morning when a truck being pursued by police plowed into his sedan in San Juan.

The chase began in Mission after police tried to pull over the truck’s driver, 21-year-old Samuel Martinez, for a broken license plate light. But speaking with the McAllen Monitor, Dominguez also said there were reasons for officers to suspect the driver may have been involved in an immigrant smuggling operation.

Martinez was able to elude police and remains on the run after he was seen on bridge surveillance video crossing into Mexico. Mission police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to track him down.