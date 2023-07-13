Mission Police Confirm Murder Suicide Of Elderly Couple

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Mission police are confirming the shooting deaths of an elderly couple Thursday morning as a murder-suicide.

It was about a quarter to 9 when police got a call from a man who said he had just shot his wife. When they arrived at the home on Amy Avenue in an RV neighborhood, they found a woman dead – and found the man also with a gunshot wound, but alive. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators found a letter in the couple’s home, written by the man, stating that both he and his wife were ill. Dead are 88-year-old William Gold and 87-year-old Joanna Gold.