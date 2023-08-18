LOCAL

Mission Police Investigator Arrested, Charged With DWI

Victor Vasquez--Photo courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Mission police arrested one of their own. Officers responded to a vehicle collision early Friday morning and ended up arresting one of the police department’s criminal investigators for drunken driving.

The investigator, Victor Vasquez, was later arraigned on a charge of DWI and given a $1,000 bond. Vasquez is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation. Police officials have not yet said where the collision occurred nor whether another vehicle was involved.

