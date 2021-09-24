Mission Police Say Suspect In Serious Crash Now In Mexico

Police in Mission are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to try to locate a suspect in a crash that left a 19-year-old hospitalized.

Investigators say 21-year-old Samuel Martinez crashed his truck into a vehicle driven by a delivery driver early Tuesday morning. Martinez was reportedly being chased by law enforcement after refusing to pull over for a traffic violation.

Surveillance video taken Thursday apparently shows Martinez crossing into Mexico using the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. Nineteen-year-old Enrique Rodriguez of San Juan is currently being treated for severe brain trauma at a local hospital.