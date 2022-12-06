Mission Substitute Teacher Arrested For Sexually Coercing Teenage Girl

A substitute teacher for the Mission school district remains in federal custody after being arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl online.

A McAllen federal magistrate Tuesday ordered Edgar Hernandez, who worked as a substitute teacher at Mission High School, held without bond on a charge of sexual coercion.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, Hernandez had persuaded the 13-year-old girl, who lives in Springfield Illinois, to send him nude pictures via Snapchat, and then threatened to display the images online if she didn’t send more. The girl’s father found out and called police. They referred the case to federal agents in the Valley who traced an IP address to a computer owned by Hernandez. He was arrested Monday by U.S. Secret Service agents.