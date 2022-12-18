Mission Substitute Teacher To Remain Behind Bars On Child Sex Charge

A federal magistrate has denied bond for a substitute teacher for the Mission ISD who is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of children. The decision means 30-year-old Edgar Aaron Hernandez will remain in federal custody until his trial. Hernandez was arrested December 2nd stemming from an investigation that started in early April.

A criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor states it was sparked by a father in Springfield Illinois who told police someone had coerced his 13-year-old daughter to send nude pictures via Snapchat and then threatened her if she didn’t send more.

Federal agents were able to trace the person’s IP address to an electronic device owned by Hernandez. He is being held on a charge of sexually enticing a minor although authorities say there have been many more child victims and more charges are possible.