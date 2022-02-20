Mission Terminates Water Savings Contract With Company Under Public Corruption Probe

The city of Mission is ending its relationship with an energy conservation company that’s at the center of a federal corruption investigation.

As first reported by the McAllen Monitor, during a special meeting last week, the Mission City Council voted unanimously to terminate a contract with Performance Services Incorporated for the installation of smart water meters. The city had approved the contract in March of last year.

Since then, PSI has come under investigation amid accusations of bribing numerous officials in western Hidalgo County to secure city council and school board votes approving the company’s energy savings contracts. No one with the city of Mission has been accused of wrongdoing.

However, a former top official with the La Joya school district, a former La Joya ISD trustee, a Penitas city councilman, and the Penitas chief of staff have pleaded guilty to their roles in the purported bribery and kickback scheme.