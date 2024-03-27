Mission To Pay For Water Pumped From Rio Grande

The City of Mission is trying to meet its demand for water by getting some pumped from the Rio Grande River. The city council voted unanimously earlier this week to an agreement with a local irrigation district.

The city will pay 80-dollars per acre-foot, a measurement equivalent to about 326-thousand gallons of water. But the agreement penalizes the city by reducing the amount of water received to just 85-percent of the amount pumped from the river.

The city hopes the agreement will help it meet increasing demand as reservoirs that provide local water shrink due to lack of rainfall.