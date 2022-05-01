Mission To Swear In New Police Chief

A new police chief will take over in Mission Monday. The city will hold a swearing-in ceremony Monday afternoon for Cesar Torres, who’s taking the reins of the Mission Police Department from Robert Dominguez who retired last month after more than eight years as the city’s top cop.

Torres becomes chief of the Mission PD almost a year after he was fired as police chief of Edinburg. Torres was fired after a stormy 2-1/2 years in Edinburg when it was determined he retaliated against two police officers for their union activities.

Torres then filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Edinburg over his firing. The lawsuit remains unresolved as he takes the police chief’s oath of office in Mission.