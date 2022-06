A Mission woman is now charged in the death of another woman she hit with her vehicle in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino has been arraigned on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Police say Nino was driving under the influence when she struck 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes who was walking in the 500 block of South 15th Street at around 2:30 last Sunday morning. Belmontes died of her injuries at the hospital.