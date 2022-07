Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of an early-morning fire that claimed the life of a Mission woman in her home.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 300 block of Bahia Street in south Mission a little after 3 a.m. Thursday and pulled 67-year-old Maria Zuniga out of her bedroom. She was rushed to Mission Regional Medical Center where she died.

Authorities say it appears Zuniga had gotten trapped in her bedroom by burglar bars on the window.