A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen.

19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes.

The victim was getting into the passenger side of an SUV in the 500 block of South 15th Street when she was struck as Nino’s Ford Taurus sped by. Belmontes died at the hospital of internal injuries.