NATIONAL

Mississippi Executions Resuming; Man Killed Estranged Wife

By 35 views
0
This undated photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows David Neal Cox. The Mississippi Supreme Court has set a Nov. 17, 2021, execution date for Cox, who withdrew his appeals. He pleaded guilty in September 2012 to shooting his wife Kim in May 2010 in the town of Sherman, sexually assaulting her daughter in front of her, and watching Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)

(AP) — A man who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family is set to become the first person executed in in Mississippi since 2012. The state is planning a lethal injection Wednesday evening for 50-year-old David Neal Cox at the state penitentiary in Parchman. He pleaded guilty to killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter. Cox relinquished all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death.” States have had difficulty finding lethal injection drugs because pharmaceutical companies began blocking their use for carrying out death sentences. A court filing this year showed Mississippi had acquired three drugs for its lethal injection protocol.

 

WHO: Europe Is Only Region With Increasing COVID Deaths

Previous article

Biden Pushes Electric Vehicle Chargers As Energy Costs Spike

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL