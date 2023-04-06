Missouri Feels Brunt Of Deadly Tornado

Devastation from a tornado that hit Glen Allen, Mo., in southeastern Missouri, killing several people and causing an unknown number of injuries, is pictured on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Devastation from a tornado that hit Glen Allen, Mo., in southeastern Missouri, killing several people and causing an unknown number of injuries, is pictured on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

At least six people are dead after tornadoes ripped through parts of the country’s heartland. Parts of Missouri and Kentucky were hit by the deadly twisters Wednesday, with most of the deaths being reported in Missouri’s Bollinger County.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson believes it could take weeks or months to recover and says all state resources are available to assist the community. In Kentucky, city officials say one person is dead after a tornado hit Louisville last night. Damage surveys are planned for later today.