Missouri Man Seeks Exoneration In Murder; 2 Others Confessed

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Lamar Johnson. A hearing begins Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in St. Louis to decide if the murder conviction for Johnson should be thrown out. Johnson has spent more than 27 years in prison for a killing that he said he did not commit. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

(AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people have since confessed to committing. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is backing Lamar Johnson in his effort to vacate his conviction. But the Missouri attorney general’s office says Johnson was rightfully convicted and should remain in prison. Monday’s hearing in St. Louis Circuit Court is expected to last up to five days. Johnson was convicted in 1995 of killing a man over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence.