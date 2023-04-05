Missouri Tornado Kills Multiple People, Sows Destruction

(AP) — Authorities say a predawn tornado tore through southeastern Missouri, causing widespread destruction and killing multiple people.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Wednesday. He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths,” but he didn’t say how many or precisely where they occurred.

Justin Gibbs, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Paducah, Kentucky, says the tornado touched down about 3:30 a.m. and was on the ground for roughly 15 minutes The tornado was part of a powerful weather system moving through the Midwest and South.