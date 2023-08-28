Missouri’s ban on transgender health care for minors takes effect today. A St. Louis circuit judge recently denied a request for a preliminary injunction, meaning that the ban could become law. It prevents transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and transition surgeries.

The ban also prevents the state’s Medicaid program from reimbursing or providing coverage for such procedures. Additionally, doctors who continue to provide gender-affirming care could potentially lose their medical licenses. Despite that, the mayor of St. Louis says she’ll continue to support minors who need transgender healthcare.

Tishaura Jones says such a lack of gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth not only keeps them from living their “authentic lives,” but also drives families out of the state.