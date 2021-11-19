Mistrial Declared In Case Of Man Charged In 18 Texas Deaths

Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury after one juror is hanging up the deliberations in his capital murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder for smothering Lu Thi Harris, 81, and stealing her jewelry. He is accused of killing at least 18 women in Dallas and Collin counties. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling Friday when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case against Billy Chemirmir. The case charged the Chemirmir with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

The mistrial raises questions about how prosecutors will proceed with the case against the 48-year-old.

Authorities have accused Chemirmir of being a prolific killer preying on the elderly. His defense attorneys dismissed the prosecution evidence as “quantity over quality.”