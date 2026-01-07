The judge in the trial of former Uvalde ISD policeman Adrian Gonzales has denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

Judge Sid Harle made that decision Wednesday afternoon after talking with both sides over questions regarding testimony from a witness on Tuesday.

Stephanie Hale, a teacher at Robb Elementary on the day of the attack, testified she saw a gunman outside the south door of the school. But the defense says that’s different information from what she previously told investigators, and they were never notified about any changes in her statements. Testimony is scheduled to resume Thursday.