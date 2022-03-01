NATIONAL

MLB Pushes Labor-Deal Deadline To Tuesday For March 31 Start

Fred CruzBy 3 views
0
The gate to Roger Dean Stadium is locked as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for salvaging opening day and a 162-game season until Tuesday at 5 p.m. after a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a deal but left the sides still far apart. Players and management started their eighth straight day of bargaining Monday at 10 a.m. and didn’t recess talks until 2:30 a.m. They agreed to resume at 11 a.m., leaving them just six hours to reach a deal that would end the lockout on its 90th day.

 

Fred Cruz

Biden Steps To State Of The Union Lectern At Fraught Moment

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL