MLB Pushes Labor-Deal Deadline To Tuesday For March 31 Start

The gate to Roger Dean Stadium is locked as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for salvaging opening day and a 162-game season until Tuesday at 5 p.m. after a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a deal but left the sides still far apart. Players and management started their eighth straight day of bargaining Monday at 10 a.m. and didn’t recess talks until 2:30 a.m. They agreed to resume at 11 a.m., leaving them just six hours to reach a deal that would end the lockout on its 90th day.