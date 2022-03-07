NATIONAL

MLB Reacts Angrily To Locked-Out Players, Season Still Off

Fred Cruz
Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred followed through with his threat on Tuesday and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining to end the lockout resumed, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track. The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions. Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remain far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million.

 

