MLB To Distribute $1.5M In Tickets To Essential Workers

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia walks to the clubhouse past the preparations on the surface to prepare Coors Field for the return of fans in the era of the coronavirus Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the stadium in downtown Denver. A small number of fans were allowed to watch the Rockies go through a workout Wednesday before the team hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in the squads' season-opener Thursday, April 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP) — Major League Baseball and its teams plan to distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this season to essential workers. The tickets will go to, among others, doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, public safety personnel, corrections workers and teachers. The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.
