The Trump administration’s decision to change the days Americans can visit national parks for free removes Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the list this year.

Out West however, California will offer free entry at more than 200 state parks in honor of MLK Day. The free admission is part of the state’s Outdoors For All initiative and is being offered through the California State Parks Foundation.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom says the move is meant to honor Doctor King’s legacy of justice and equality.