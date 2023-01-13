NATIONAL

MLK Weekend To Feature Tributes, Commitments To Race Equity

Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, in the Boston Common, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Boston. The sculpture, consisting of four intertwined arms, was inspired by a photo of the Kings embracing when MLK learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. The statue is to be unveiled during ceremonies Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP)–The CEO of the King Center in Atlanta says she hopes to spur progress during this year’s observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by helping more Americans personalize the struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King is the daughter of the late civil rights icon.

The weekend’s events include a civil rights training summit for youth and adults. Other weekend events include a statue unveiling in Boston, a symposium on police brutality in Ohio, and community service projects in U.S. cities.

Annual tributes and commemorations of King begin nationwide on Friday. They typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.

