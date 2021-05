This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is praising the charges brought against the former cops accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Ellison called the move by federal prosecutors “entirely appropriate.” He said that’s especially true in light of the fact that former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of killing Floyd. Ellison noted the other three cops involved in the case will go on trial this summer.