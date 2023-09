A Minneapolis Democratic Party chairwoman who had called for defunding the police is apparently having a change of heart after being assaulted during a carjacking. Shivanthi Sathanandan suffered a broken leg, deep cuts on her head, and cuts and bruises all over her body Tuesday.

During the George Floyd riots in June 2020, she wrote Facebook posts supporting the “dismantle” police movement. This week she posted she wants youths “running wild” to be prosecuted and thanked Minneapolis police.