Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is confirming bombs were used on an attack at a health clinic. Walz says the suspect opened fire and set off the improvised explosive devices this morning at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo. He did not release any details regarding what happened including casualties or a motive, but reports say there are multiple injuries.

A suspect is in custody. The FBI and ATF are headed to Buffalo, about 42 miles northwest of Minneapolis, to help in the investigation.