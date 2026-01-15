Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has urged state residents to remain peaceful during the current immigration raids. In a public address Wednesday night, Walz urged residents to record immigration raids on cellphones, to – in his words – “create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans.”

Earlier, state officials called for peacefulness after a man was shot in the leg by a federal agent in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claims the man was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who attacked a federal officer, and that both the officer and the immigrant are in the hospital.