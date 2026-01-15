A protester yells in front of law enforcement after a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has urged state residents to remain peaceful during the current immigration raids. In a public address Wednesday night, Walz urged residents to record immigration raids on cellphones, to – in his words – “create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans.”

Earlier, state officials called for peacefulness after a man was shot in the leg by a federal agent in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claims the man was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who attacked a federal officer, and that both the officer and the immigrant are in the hospital.

Ailing Astronaut Returns To Earth Early In Nasa’s First Medical Evacuation

Previous article

UN Security Council To Be Briefed Today On Iran Crisis

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL