A number of Minnesota officials are testifying at a Congressional hearing on government fraud allegations involving daycares and other services in the state.

Three Republican state lawmakers are appearing before the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, including Representative Kristin Robbins who urged the investigation isn’t about Islamophobia. That committee’s chairman, Representative James Comer, has also invited Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify at a future hearing.

In response to that invitation, Walz’s office issued a statement saying the governor is “happy to work with Congress,” while also accusing the committee of holding “circus hearings that have nothing to do with the issue at hand.”