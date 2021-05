This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Three former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd’s death won’t face a jury in August. Their trial is reportedly being pushed out a year so a federal civil rights trial can take place first. Their attorneys will be in court today to argue pretrial motions.

A fourth ex-cop, Derek Chauvi, was already convicted and will be sentenced next month. That comes three weeks after the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.