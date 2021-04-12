MN Under Several Curfews

Minnesota officials are announcing strict curfews in some areas following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. The Democratic mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul said the cities are declaring a state of emergency and will be under curfew from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz said the curfew also applies to all cities within Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties. The move comes after a violent night of protests over the police shooting death of Wright in the city of Brooklyn Center.