MO School District Brings Back Spanking Students For Discipline

A Missouri school district is bringing back spanking students for disciplinary measures.

The Cassville School District, 15 minutes from the Arkansas border, gave parents forms to specify if they want to authorize the school to be able to use a paddle on their kid.

The measure is formally known as corporal punishment and it involves striking students on their backside with a wooden paddle when they’re behaving poorly.

Staff members will employ “reasonable physical force” without any “chance of bodily injury or harm” with a witness present.