NATIONAL

MO School District Brings Back Spanking Students For Discipline

jsalinasBy 10 views
0

A Missouri school district is bringing back spanking students for disciplinary measures.

The Cassville School District, 15 minutes from the Arkansas border, gave parents forms to specify if they want to authorize the school to be able to use a paddle on their kid.

The measure is formally known as corporal punishment and it involves striking students on their backside with a wooden paddle when they’re behaving poorly.

Staff members will employ “reasonable physical force” without any “chance of bodily injury or harm” with a witness present.

Houston Still Recovering From Hurricane Harvey

Previous article

White House Defends Biden’s Moves On Student Loan Debt

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL