Three people are dead after a mobile home fire in Von Ormy early Sunday. The Atascosa County Fire Marshal says the fire broke out at 3:30 a.m. at the trailer on Blue Lilly Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they were told somebody was possibly still inside, but they couldn’t get in because of the intensity of the fire. After the fire was out, fire crews found three people dead inside. Their names haven’t yet been released. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.