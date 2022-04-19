Moderna Announces Step Toward Updating COVID Shots For Fall

FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Batavia, Ill., on March 19, 2021. Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work. (Rick West/Daily Herald via AP, File)

(AP)-Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant.

Now it’s reporting a hint that such an approach might work. Before omicron struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta.

The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today’s regular booster. Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.