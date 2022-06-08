NATIONAL

Moderna Says Updated COVID Shot Boosts Omicron Protection

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a sign for Moderna, Inc. hangs on its headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday, June 8, 2022. COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work. COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall. Moderna says its combination booster candidate increased omicron-fighting antibodies more than just giving another dose of the original.

Today’s vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate.

Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe. Moderna announced its preliminary study results Wednesday.

 

Mexican Megachurch Leader Faces More Than 16 Years In Prison

Previous article

Special Texas Senate Committee Schedules First Meeting Following Uvalde School Massacre

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL