NATIONAL

Moderna Seeks To Be 1st With COVID Shots For Littlest Kids

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation’s youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination, and frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna hopes the Food and Drug Administration will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It’s a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

 

Fred Cruz

Trevor Reed Back In US, One Day After Russian Prisoner Swap

Previous article

Ukraine Says Russian Offensive In East Picks Up Momentum

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL