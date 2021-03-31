Moderna Testing New Vaccine That Targets South African Variant

Moderna is testing a new vaccine to protect against the South African variant of COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health is backing the phase one trial. The South African variant has spread quickly and has been resistant to some vaccines.

About 60 people who originally participated in the Moderna vaccine trial will get the booster shot. They’ll also give the new vaccine to roughly 150 people who haven’t gotten any vaccine yet. They are looking for volunteers in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Nashville and Seattle and look to have them fully enrolled by the end of April.