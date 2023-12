No injuries are being reported after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a city hall window in an Uvalde County town.

The Molotov cocktail was thrown into the city clerk’s office in the Sabinal City Hall Friday afternoon.

According to the Sabinal Chief of Police, the Molotov landed on a chair and burned some of the office carpet after it landed on the floor. There is no word about a suspect or a motive.