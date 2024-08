The mother of a Houston girl who was killed by illegal immigrants is supporting former President Donald Trump’s run for the White House. Alexis Nungaray endorsed Trump on Thursday afternoon at campaign event on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

The men accused of raping and murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray are Venezuelan nationals who were in the country illegally. The girl’s mother delivered a speech in which she said Trump is needed to secure the southern U.S. border.