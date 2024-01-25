Mom Sentenced To Life For Child Abuse Death Of Her Son

A Denton mother is sentenced to life in prison for the death of her seven-year-old son.

Sabrina Ho was convicted on Monday of capital murder, injury to a child causing bodily injury, and injury to a child by omission. Her son Phoenix Ho was reportedly had terrible injuries when he was pronounced dead at a local hospital in April 2022.

The mother finally told investigators that she knew her boyfriend, Todd Shaw, repeatedly abused the boy. She kept him out of school and didn’t take him to the doctor in order to hide his injuries.