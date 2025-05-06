Mom Starves Child

A Texas mom, accused of starving her child to the point that it affected her brain, is under arrest. Virgina Gonzales of Austin was allegedly keeping the seven-year-old victim locked in a bedroom closet.

A police report suggests the girl was fed “one corn dog and a half a cup of water a day.” And it says she was “skinny as a bone.” She was found by her grandmother, who called the cops.

Police discovered six other kids in the apartment, ranging in age from 14 down to two-years old. They were not mistreated.