Monkeypox Cases Increase To 6 In Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Health Department is confirming three more cases of monkeypox. The new cases are listed in the department’s weekly update released Monday.

A total of six Hidalgo County residents have now been infected with the monkeypox virus since the first case was confirmed August 22nd. The first case in the Valley was reported August 16th in Cameron County, which has since confirmed one other monkeypox infection.

Health officials are not releasing any information about the individuals who have contracted the monkeypox virus.