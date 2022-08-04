Monkeypox Outbreak Declared Public Health Emergency In USA

The Biden administration is declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency in the U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters — “We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously.”

The virus is spread primarily through direct physical contact. More than 66-hundred cases have been considered probable or confirmed since monkeypox was first found in the U.S. Cases have been detected in every state except Montana and Wyoming.