Monkeypox Vaccines To Be Given Out In The Valley This Week

The monkeypox vaccine will begin to be administered throughout the Rio Grande Valley this week. The Valley’s first shipment of the vaccine arrived last week. In Hidalgo County, Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says there will be enough to vaccinate up to 2,000 people.

Doses are being made available to high-risk populations, and you are urged to view your county’s webpage to learn where you can get a vaccine. There are no reported cases of monkeypox in the Valley, although 815 cases have been confirmed statewide.

Health officials say the vaccines are being given here as a preventive measure. They’re also urging people to be more conscious of frequently washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and disinfecting their workspace.