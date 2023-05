Montana is becoming the first US state to ban the social media app TikTok. On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte signed legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It also prohibits app stores to offer TikTok to Montana users. Gianforte said the bill will “protect Montanans” from the “Chinese Communist Party.”

The app is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, which denies claims it sells users data to the Chinese government. The ban takes effect January 1st of next year.