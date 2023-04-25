Montana Lawmakers Brace For More Protests

Montana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2023, as her supporters interrupt proceedings in the state House by chanting "Let Her Speak!" in Helena, Mont. Republican leaders in the Legislature didn't let Zephyr, who is transgender, speak on the floor for the third consecutive day because she refuses to apologize for calling GOP lawmakers out for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care. (AP Photo/Amy Beth Hanson)

Montana lawmakers are bracing for more protests involving the first openly transgender woman elected to the legislature. This after the Montana House speaker refused to allow Missoula Democrat Zooey Zephyr to take the floor until she apologizes for her previous remarks.

Zephyr warned that Republicans would have blood on their hands if they voted for a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The speaker labeled it “hateful-rhetoric” as protestors in the gallery shouted “Let her speak!” Police made several arrests during Monday’s disruption.