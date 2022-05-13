NATIONAL

Moon Goes Blood Red This Weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

jsalinasBy 18 views
0
FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. .(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

 

